Helena Christensen Stuns In Low Cut Black Dress At Marc Jacobs Event – Hollywood Life

Helena Christensen has rocked a black midi dress with towering pumps while heading to an event in New York City. See the pics!

Helena Christensen looked just as flawless as ever when she stepped out in New York City! The 52-year-old Danish model cut a stunning figure when she arrived at the Marc Jacobs X Bergdorf Goodman event in the Big Apple on October 28 — see all the pics here. She wore a low cut black midi dress with a lilac clutch and towering black pumps. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of gold earrings, as she swept her dark tresses to one side in loose curls.

The Danish supermodel is no stranger to posing for stunning snaps, and earlier this year shared two bikini photos while frolicking in the snow! The brunette beauty showed off her toned legs and arms when she stripped down to a pastel purple bikini and walked barefoot in the snow. She rocked a strapless top and matching bottoms while accompanied by her dog Kuma as they searched for “ice holes”.

In one of the photos, Helena tip toed around the snow, and in the other she was seen crouching next to a frozen puddle of water as her Aussie Shepherd pup rolled around in the snow. She simply captioned the post, “Ice hole search”. It came just weeks after she shared a trio of bikini photos to Instagram, rocking a pink and white striped halter two-piece with ruffles. The snaps were reminiscent of Chris Isaak‘s “Wicked Game” music video from 1989, in which Helena played his love interest.

While discussing his on-screen chemistry with Helena, Isaak, now 64, said, “[She] is beautiful… she was, of course, beautiful when we saw her. But I thought she was really fantastic. She’s a great actress. She pretended to like me,” he said during a 2015 interview with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He continued, “I mean, we didn’t know each other, and I always feel like I have to explain to people: it’s a video, give the girl credit, Helena is a good actress. She wasn’t having sex with me, she wasn’t my girlfriend, but she put that energy out so much so that people always come up to me, to this day, guys will come up to me and they go: “Hey! You’re the guy… who’s the girl in the video?” – I know where they’re going before they start – ‘Helena Christensen. I was in it, too, but that’s who you want to know’.”