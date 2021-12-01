Helen Mirren Rocks Prosthetics While Playing Golda Meir In New Movie – Hollywood Life

Helen Mirren was captured in photos on the London set of the upcoming film ‘Golda,’ in which she stars as former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Helen Mirren, 76, looks nothing like her usual self in her latest film role. The iconic British actress is currently filming the upcoming biopic Golda in London, and new photos taken from the movie’s set that can be seen HERE show Helen looking near-identical to Golda Meir, the former Prime Minister of Israel. Helen is done up in facial prosthetics that allow her to fully transform into the late “Iron Lady” of Israeli politics. The images also show the Oscar winner wearing a dress with her silver hair pulled back into a messy bun, while smoking a cigarette alongside co-star Camille Cottin, who plays Lou Kaddar, Golda’s long-time personal assistant.

Golda was Israel’s first (and currently only) female Prime Minister. She held the position from 1969 to 1974, during which her country came under surprise attack in the Yom Kippur War by Egypt, Syria and Jordan in their efforts to reclaim lost territory. After Israel won the war, the public was extremely anger at the government, and so Golda resigned in June 1974. She died years later of lymphoma at the age of 80. She was buried on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Directed by Guy Natttiv, Golda “chronicles the high-stake responsibilities and controversial decisions that Meir – also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel’ – faced during the Yom Kippur War in 1973,” according to Deadline. The film is being produced by Michael Kuhn for Qwerty Films, Jane Hooks and Nicholas Martin. The cast also includes Rami Heuberger as Moshe Dayan, Golda’s Minister of Defense, and Lior Ashkenzi as David Elazar, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Force. Ellie Piercy, Ed Stoppard, Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen, and Emma Davies also star.