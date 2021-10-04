Helen Mirren Looks Incredible In These Runway Photos

It’s been two years since Helen Mirren ran barefoot through a Parisian courtyard during L’Oréal Paris’ third annual Le Défilé fashion show.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

She returned to Paris Fashion Week for the latest edition of the runway series, whose fitting title translates to “The Parade” in English, over the weekend. The Dame wore heels this year, but her appearance was unforgettable all the same.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images

As a spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris, Helen led the brand’s recent Le Défilé show in a black patterned pantsuit and platform sandals.


Peter White / Getty Images

She looked incredible, and the Eiffel Tower standing gloriously behind her only added to the magic.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images For L’Oreal

Helen walked the runway alongside Amber Heard and Camila Cabello, who are both L’Oréal ambassadors, as well as supermodels like Soo Joo Park, Liya Kebede, Isabeli Fontana, and more.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images, Kristy Sparow / Getty Images for L’Oreal

The weekend’s show included nods to L’Oréal’s current campaign against street harassment, which aims to raise awareness about the issue and empower people to speak out about their experiences with it.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Helen talked a bit about her own experiences with harassment during the runway show, according to Elle. “When I got to London I was about 17 or 18. I would say twice a week, some guy would expose himself to me, whether it was on the Tube, [or] walking down the street,” she recalled.


Kristy Sparow / Getty Images for L’Oreal

“When I got to be 25, it stopped happening,” Helen continued. “It was nothing to do with attractiveness, all to do with power, intimidation, victimization.”


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

You can learn more about the L’Oréal campaign here.

