Heir to $10 Billion JCB Fortune Launches Fund to Bet on Hydrogen

Jo Bamford, a member of the family behind one of the world's largest construction-equipment makers, has co-founded an investment fund to focus on the hydrogen sector. HYCAP has raised more than 200 million pounds ($277 million) to invest primarily in British businesses as it aims to boost the production and supply of hydrogen made from renewable energy, according to a statement Monday. Bamford set up the fund with multifamily office Vedra Partners, co-founded by Max Gottschalk. Managed in the U.K., the Luxembourg-based fund is looking to raise 1 billion pounds and has already identified more than three-dozen possible investments.

"People in the financial world are really excited about going green," Jo Bamford, 43, said in an interview, adding that his family have put about 100 million pounds into his latest venture. "There's not much around in the world of hydrogen at the moment in terms of 'How do I actually invest in it?'" How Hydrogen Became the Hottest Thing in Green Energy: QuickTake The move comes as hydrogen becomes an increasingly popular option for combating climate change. In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to show how his government will cut emissions to net zero by 2050 after announcing a series of goals to slash greenhouse gases. Last month, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a strategy that aims to unlock a total of 4 billion pounds of investment in hydrogen production by 2030, supporting 9,000 jobs.