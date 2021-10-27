Heineken beer sales lower than expected on Asia weakness By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Cans of Heineken non-alcoholic beer are seen on display at a sampling event at Pier 17 in New York City’s Seaport District, New York, U.S., July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Joyce Philippe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Heineken (OTC:), the world’s second-largest brewer, on Wednesday reported a steeper than expected decline in third-quarter beer sales after COVID-19 restrictions depressed volumes across Asia.

The Dutch brewing giant said it sold 5.1% less beer on a like-for-like basis than a year earlier, with Asia-Pacific sales down 37.4%.

The maker of Europe’s top-selling beer, Heineken, along with Tiger and Sol lagers, retained its forecast that full-year results would be below those of pre-pandemic 2019.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR