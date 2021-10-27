Heineken beer sales lower than expected on Asia weakness By Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Heineken (OTC:), the world’s second-largest brewer, on Wednesday reported a steeper than expected decline in third-quarter beer sales after COVID-19 restrictions depressed volumes across Asia.
The Dutch brewing giant said it sold 5.1% less beer on a like-for-like basis than a year earlier, with Asia-Pacific sales down 37.4%.
The maker of Europe’s top-selling beer, Heineken, along with Tiger and Sol lagers, retained its forecast that full-year results would be below those of pre-pandemic 2019.
