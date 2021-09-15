Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Records New ATH Price Surge By CoinQuora

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Records New ATH Price Surge



The Hedera Hashgraph recorded an all-time high of almost 20% increase.

Before this, HBAR collaborated with Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Reports say this might have affected HBAR’s ATH directly.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) experienced a significant increase and recorded an all-time high of almost 20% growth. At the time of writing, its 24H volume reached over 30%, according to CoinMarketCap.

To note, HBAR is a cryptocurrency for the Hedera decentralized economy. It is famous for being an enterprise-grade public network. More so, its aim is to make “your digital world exactly as it should be — yours.”

In addition, the hashgraph consensus powers the Hedera proof-of-stake public network. Also, it features high-grade security (ABFT), fast transaction speeds, and low bandwidth consumption. Therefore, through all these, Hedera “leads the way for the future of public ledgers.”

On the other hand, in He…

Continue reading on CoinQuora