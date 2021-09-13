Heathrow tells UK to change travel rules as passenger slump continues

Article content LONDON — Britain’s biggest airport Heathrow said on Monday passenger numbers were still 71% lower in August compared to the same month before the COVID-19 pandemic, as it demanded that the government change its travel rules to help the sector recover. Heathrow blamed the complicated, changing and expensive rules for those arriving in the United Kingdom for Britain’s much slower travel recovery versus competitors, pushing it down to 10th busiest European airport, from its top spot in 2019.

Article content Expectations are growing that there will be a simplification of those travel rules, after Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday that he wanted to “get rid of” expensive PCR tests for travelers as soon as possible. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week set out his plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter months. Heathrow said in its statement that it would favor a two-tier system with destination countries rated either low risk or high risk, with the latter still requiring hotel quarantine. Fully vaccinated travelers would be able to travel freely, the system being used by many European countries, while those not vaccinated would take pre-departure or arrival tests using lateral flow tests, which are cheaper than PCR tests.