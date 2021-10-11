Heathrow Demands Sustainable Fuel Policy Ahead of Climate Event

Article content (Bloomberg) — London Heathrow airport called on the U.K. to mandate the use of sustainable aviation fuels to help the industry lower carbon emissions while fending off pressure from climate groups to curtail air travel. The hub is also seeking other policies that would scale up the production of SAF in the country, including a price-support mechanism and loan guarantees, according to a statement Monday. The demand comes as debate intensifies over how to tackle the challenge of lowering air travel’s carbon footprint — and who pays for it. Last week, the airline industry’s main lobby group adopted a target of eliminating carbon emissions on a net basis by 2050.

Article content Increasingly, the industry has rallied around SAF — which the latest jets can easily accommodate — as one way to cut back on the use of conventional fuel. However, it is expensive and still produced in only limited amounts. Without uniform rules, carriers that push ahead with the technology will be at an economic disadvantage. “We should aim for 2019 to have been the peak year for fossil-fuel use in global aviation,” Heathrow Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye said in the statement. Heathrow is seeking a mechanism called contracts for difference to support SAF prices. CFDs, used now in the renewable energy industry, establish a fixed price for generation over a period of time. This provides suppliers with certainty on future revenue, helping them secure financing. If the market level is below the so-called strike price, the producer receives a top-up from the U.K. taxpayer. If it is higher, the producer pays back the difference.