Heather Locklear Rocks Mini Dress At Movie Premiere After Acting Break – Hollywood Life

Heather Locklear looked stunning for the premiere of her new Lifetime movie, which marks her first acting project in nearly half a decade.

Heather Locklear is back! After a four-year reprieve from acting, Heather, 60, has a Lifetime biopic premiering on Saturday (Oct. 16) called Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. The film’s red carpet premiere took place at California’s Orinda Theatre on Thursday, and Heather looked absolutely stunning for the occasion. The Melrose Place alum wore a green and yellow-patterned top and matching mini dress. She also had gold heels, a beige purse, and hoop earrings to add to her stylish look. SEE THE PICS HERE.

Heather was joined on the carpet by co-star Jason MacDonald. The pair’s new movie is based on a book series co-authored by Kristine Carlson and her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson. Heather plays Kristine, who is forced to deal with the unexpected death of her husband, played by Jason. Meghan McCain serves as an executive producer on the project, her first since exiting The View in July.

It’s been four years since Heather acted. The California native, who rose to fame in the ’90s for her role as Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, has been through a lot the past few years. In June 2018, she crashed her car into a pylon after allegedly downing tequila at her Thousand Oaks, CA home. Then when cops arrived, she allegedly attacked them. She was arrested on police battery charges and booked into Ventura County Jail, but was released the next day. However, Heather was rushed to the hospital after allegedly overdosing and checked into rehab shortly thereafter.

In November 2018, Heather ended up back in rehab after she was placed on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold following a fight with then-boyfriend Chris Heisser. She eventually left treatment in January 2019, and since then the actress has been doing well. She even got engaged to Chris in June 2020. However, Heather told People in a new interview that she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle for the third time (she was previously married to Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora).

“I’m like, ‘You’re my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,’ ” she said in the interview. “[A wedding] is so not important. We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that’s all that matters.”