Heated Exchange Between DaBaby & DaniLeigh Continues On Social Media & His Eldest Daughter’s Mother Speaks Out 

It was going down at DaBaby’s crib in the early hours of Monday, and the situation continued to spill over a few hours later. As we previously reported, Da Baby first went live as he and DaniLeigh were having an argument. She then took to social media to explain her side of the story and claimed that he told her to leave his home with their daughter. Dani explained that they had been living together since the birth of their daughter. She alleges things got to a serious point early Monday after she had a Plan B pill sent to his condo.

Things went up a notch when she shared that the police had been called. She emotionally spoke out on her Instagram live and said she was done with their relationship.

Meme, the mother of DaBaby’s eldest daughter, went live Monday after she and DaniLeigh exchanged a few words hours before. Meme said, “I don’t care, karma a b*ch. The shoe is on the other foot, karma a b *tch. If I was intentionally doing something to hurt a muthaf**ka, karma a b*tch.”

She also explained that any time she says something, it’s because she is clapping back in the situation.

“When you start doing love spells on people and start putting sh*t on people to make them f**k with you a certain type of way, or love you, sh*t backfires on your a**,” she added.

Shortly after Meme’s live, DaBaby hopped on his live to speak about the situation, and to many people’s surprise, DaniLeigh was still at his home. He made the effort to convince his followers that DaniLeigh is crazy, and even went to the lengths of saying that they were never in a relationship, she was just his side chick.

That prompted DaniLeigh to share a series of videos and photos that spanned from 2019 to 2021, as she made her argument that she was not his side chick.

She said, “If that all is side chick behavior bet…I was blind in love and dumb…but aye used to this man embarrassing me on the internet! All because he know he wrong.”

For some time many people had suspected that DaBaby was the father of Dani’s baby girl, however, there was no verbal confirmation…until this situation. Nonetheless, despite everything that went down, DaBaby made sure to share a message about how serious he is when it comes to fatherhood.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

