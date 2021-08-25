Heart inflammation risk boosted slightly by vaccine, more by COVID-19

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination as part of a vaccine drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

By Manojna Maddipatla

(Reuters) – The use of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:)’s widely used COVID-19 vaccine marginally increases the risk of heart inflammation, but the risk is higher among those infected with the coronavirus, a study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine showed.

Among every 100,000 patients who get the vaccine, 1 to 5 will likely develop myocarditis who would not otherwise have developed it, researchers reported based on data from Clalit Health Services, a large Israeli HMO.

That rate is much higher – 11 per 100,000 – among people infected with the coronavirus, they said.

The data comes days after Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine became the first fully approved vaccine in the United States for people aged 16 and older https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-grants-full-approval-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-2021-08-23, a move that could potentially persuade vaccine skeptics to get the shot.

The researchers compared adverse event rates in 884,828 vaccinated individuals and an equal number of unvaccinated people. Overall, 21 persons reported myocarditis in the vaccinated group – mostly young men – compared with 6 people among the unvaccinated.

Most adverse events in vaccinated people were mild, but some, such as myocarditis, are potentially serious, researchers said.

The researchers also analyzed adverse event rates in more than 240,000 infected patients. The results indicate that COVID-19 infection is itself a very strong risk factor for myocarditis, and it also substantially increases the risk of other serious adverse events, they said.

“For me this is a really terrific paper in part because it actually takes data from the same system, and tries to provide more information, not just about the potential risks of vaccination, but also the potential benefits of vaccination,” said Dr. Grace Lee of Stanford University, whose editorial was published with the report.

Pfizer’s vaccine, along with a rival mRNA vaccine from Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc, came under regulatory scrutiny in several countries after some reports of cases of heart inflammation.

Israel’s health ministry said in June it saw a possible link between such cases and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR