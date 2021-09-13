He Rocks Sweatpants — Photo – Hollywood Life

Timothée Chalamet took his co-chair duties to a very interesting level. The Oscar nominee and ‘Dune’ star actually wore sweatpants to his very first Met Gala. Not many could pull of this look, but Timmy sure can!

Timothée Chalamet decided to make his Met Gala look a “little bit of everything.” The Oscar nominee wore a sleek white jacket, a pair of Converse sneakers, sweatpants — yes, you read that right — at the annual costume gala. He told Vogue live stream co-host Keke Palmer that his Met Gala look was inspired by Rick Owens, Chuck Taylor, and more.

The 25-year-old is one of the co-chairs of the 2021 Met Gala, along with Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka. Vogue raved that the Oscar nominee has become “the most influential man in fashion” with his “unexpected mix of streetwear, lack of a stylist, and embrace of avant-garde labels.”

The Call Me By Your Name star came to New York from Europe after promoting his upcoming film Dune. At the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival, Timmy was the definition of style in a black sequined Haider Ackermann pullover and pants. He also wore a beaded bracelet and rings, courtesy of Cartier. Timothée and his co-star Zendaya were the style winners of the Venice Film Festival.

This is Timothée’s first-ever Met Gala, and he’s been proving he’s worthy of a coveted invite for years now. He wore a white suit at the 2018 Oscars when he was a nominee. Later that year, he went for a bold look in a red suit at the Beautiful Boy premiere. At the 2019 Golden Globes, the actor notably wore a black sparkling Louis Vuitton harness.

The rest of the year is sure to provide more epic Timmy fashion moments. Dune will hit theaters on October 22, and you know Timothée’s press tour looks will be chef’s kiss. Even when he’s going for a casual look, the actor still aces the fashion test. During press interviews for Dune with Zendaya, Timmy rocked a Harry Potter-themed outfit with his Slytherin sweater. If Timothée’s looking for another role in the future, a young Snape would be perfect!