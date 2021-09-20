HBO Shared New Clips From The “SATC” Reboot

BRB, going to mix a cosmo.
We also saw Carrie cuddling with Big (Chris Noth) (!!!!)
Interesting. Especially since a leaked script did reveal trouble in paradise for Carrie and Mr. Big…
Anyway, while the reboot won’t include Kim Cattrall as Samantha (boo), And Just Like That… will be about Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda balancing life, love, and friendship in New York City in their 50s.
There’s no premiere date yet, but we also know that And Just Like That… will feature lots of stars from the original series: Mario Cantone (Anthony), David Eigenberg (Steve), Willie Garson (Stanford), and Evan Handler (Harry).
Also, rounding out the series will also be new cast members Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.
Karen recently offered a look into her AJLT… storyline, telling ET that “there is plenty of sex in the city happening” with her TV husband, LeRoy McClain, who plays musician Andre Rashad Wallace.
“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement back in July. “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”
