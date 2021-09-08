Haylie Duff Reveals If She & Hilary Would Do Another Movie Together – Hollywood Life

Raise your hand if you’d love to see Haylie and Hilary Duff in another movie together?! Same! Haylie spoke to HL & revealed if that is even a possibility!

Both Haylie Duff and Hilary Duff are super successful and talented in their own rights, but when they collaborated on Material Girls in 2006, the result was an instant hit. Now, 15 years later, Haylie admitted that she and her sister “would both love to” work together again on another movie. “We haven’t worked together in a long time!” she marveled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “But I think we would both love to.”

Haylie added that her daughters, Ryan, 6, and Lulu, 3, would definitely love Material Girls, and seeing their mom and aunt together on the big screen. “The only thing that they’ve seen with me in it was when I was a voice of a cartoon character and they watched that during the pandemic,” she explained. Initially, her girls didn’t know much about their mom’s career until a parent in school let it slip! “There were a lot of questions that needed to be answered after that!” Haylie laughed. “Now it does just really feel like a normal part of life, though.”

If it sounds like Haylie’s little girls are total characters in their young age, you’ve definitely got that right. In a recent interview, Haylie opened up about Ryan hinting that she’d like her mom to get married to her longtime partner, Matt Rosenberg, soon. “We always have talked about it, there was no reason that we didn’t, except that we just got busier, and this would happen or another baby and life just swept us up,” she explained to HL. “I think Ryan noticed that when she goes into school she’s Rosenberg and I’m Duff, and that’s what tipped her off. And then her way of asking about it is more like, ‘Mommy, look at this beautiful dress.’ And it’ll be like rhinestones with multicolored rainbow flowers!”

Haylie spoke to HL to discuss her partnership with NUTRO ULTRA and the launch of ULTRA Barkuterie Boards (charcuterie boards for dogs)! “I love the idea of getting to spoil my dogs, Birdie and Chicken, a little bit. And we absolutely love NUTRO ULTRA. It’s such an amazing company because the food is all non-GMO and made from healthy, clean ingredients. So it just was like right up my alley getting to combine food and creating something beautiful from it,” Haylie said. Visit UltraBarkuterieBoards.com and enter for a chance to win you’re very own barkuterie board, a six month supply of NUTRO ULTRA, and a barkuterie eat and greet with the one and only Haylie Duff and her pups!