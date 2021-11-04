Hawkish Fed comments and fears of stablecoin regulation spark market sell-off By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The bullish optimism seen earlier in the week was dialed back on Nov. 4 after recent comments from United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed that the central bank would soon start to taper its monetary policy of easing and bond-buying.

These statements appear to have kicked off a series of price decreases across the crypto market and both (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are under pressure at the moment.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360