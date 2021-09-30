Hawkish central banks keep currencies afloat

Article content
Hawkish central banks lifted most
emerging market currencies on Thursday, with Colombia’s peso and
the Czech crown rallying after rate hikes, while an index of
emerging market stocks built on the day’s gains as most Latam
bourses also rose.
MSCI’s index of EM stocks picked up from over
five-week lows to rise 0.2%, with a 0.3% gain in Brazil’s
Bovespa index – the most among Latam peers – adding to
gains elsewhere.
The Czech crown looked to post its best session in
nearly 11 months against the euro after a 75 basis points hike
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
to 1.5%. The Mexican peso fell 0.7%, while Colombia’s
currency rallied 0.8% after 25 basis point hikes from
respective central banks of both countries.
The Polish zloty firmed 0.5% against the euro for
its sharpest rise since April after minutes of the central
bank’s last meeting suggested a rate rise might be imminent,
while Russia is seen hiking next month for a sixth time this
year to curb inflation.
Most EM central banks have been on a hiking cycle as a
fragile recovery from the pandemic has fanned inflation, helping
the currencies stay buoyed against a dollar now at one-year
highs.
“As long as EM central banks do not fall behind the curve,
currency pressures should be relatively well contained,
potentially creating some interesting opportunities in local
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
currency debt…,” Patrick Curran, senior economist at Tellimer,
told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.
Brazil’s real lost 0.7% after the central bank
projected 2.1% economic growth for 2022 compared with a revised
4.7% for this year, citing its aggressive tightening cycle
compressing growth.
The real is set for its worst month since March this year,
and its biggest quarterly loss since March 2020 when the
coronavirus pandemic virtually brought economic activity to a
standstill.
Chile’s peso has lost about 10% this quarter. The
currency slumped to a 15-month low on the day as copper prices
eased. Data on Thursday showed Chile’s copper output fell in
August.
Currency of the world’s second-biggest copper producer Peru
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
is on course for its sharpest quarterly decline since
2013, down 6.7%.
Among stocks, Brazilian oil company Petrorio
jumped 7% on a report that its has the highest bid for
Petrobras’ Albacora field, while sanitation company
Sabesp rose 3.4% after its board’s move towards
privatization.
Mexico’s biggest telecoms company America Movil
extended gains after shareholders approved a plan to spin off
its towers business in Latin America.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1834 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.42 0.17
MSCI LatAm 2224.54 -0.49
Brazil Bovespa 111482.97 0.34
Mexico IPC 51256.13 0.34
Chile IPSA 4352.47 0.4
Argentina MerVal 77706.38 1.459
Colombia COLCAP 1360.94 0.04
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.4691 -0.73
Mexico peso 20.6252 -0.68
Chile peso 810.5 -0.12
Colombia peso 3805.33 0.74
Peru sol 4.137 -0.56
Argentina peso (interbank) 98.7300 -0.01
Argentina peso (parallel) 183 2.19
(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Shreyashi Sanyal and Lisa Pauline
Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita
Choy)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.