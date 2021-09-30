Hawkish central banks keep currencies afloat

Hawkish central banks lifted most

emerging market currencies on Thursday, with Colombia’s peso and

the Czech crown rallying after rate hikes, while an index of

emerging market stocks built on the day’s gains as most Latam

bourses also rose.

MSCI’s index of EM stocks picked up from over

five-week lows to rise 0.2%, with a 0.3% gain in Brazil’s

Bovespa index – the most among Latam peers – adding to

gains elsewhere.

The Czech crown looked to post its best session in

nearly 11 months against the euro after a 75 basis points hike

to 1.5%. The Mexican peso fell 0.7%, while Colombia’s

currency rallied 0.8% after 25 basis point hikes from

respective central banks of both countries.

The Polish zloty firmed 0.5% against the euro for

its sharpest rise since April after minutes of the central

bank’s last meeting suggested a rate rise might be imminent,

while Russia is seen hiking next month for a sixth time this

year to curb inflation.

Most EM central banks have been on a hiking cycle as a

fragile recovery from the pandemic has fanned inflation, helping

the currencies stay buoyed against a dollar now at one-year

highs.

“As long as EM central banks do not fall behind the curve,

currency pressures should be relatively well contained,

potentially creating some interesting opportunities in local

currency debt…,” Patrick Curran, senior economist at Tellimer,

told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Brazil’s real lost 0.7% after the central bank

projected 2.1% economic growth for 2022 compared with a revised

4.7% for this year, citing its aggressive tightening cycle

compressing growth.

The real is set for its worst month since March this year,

and its biggest quarterly loss since March 2020 when the

coronavirus pandemic virtually brought economic activity to a

standstill.

Chile’s peso has lost about 10% this quarter. The

currency slumped to a 15-month low on the day as copper prices

eased. Data on Thursday showed Chile’s copper output fell in

August.

Currency of the world’s second-biggest copper producer Peru

is on course for its sharpest quarterly decline since

2013, down 6.7%.

Among stocks, Brazilian oil company Petrorio

jumped 7% on a report that its has the highest bid for

Petrobras’ Albacora field, while sanitation company

Sabesp rose 3.4% after its board’s move towards

privatization.

Mexico’s biggest telecoms company America Movil

extended gains after shareholders approved a plan to spin off

its towers business in Latin America.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1834 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.42 0.17

MSCI LatAm 2224.54 -0.49

Brazil Bovespa 111482.97 0.34

Mexico IPC 51256.13 0.34

Chile IPSA 4352.47 0.4

Argentina MerVal 77706.38 1.459

Colombia COLCAP 1360.94 0.04

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.4691 -0.73

Mexico peso 20.6252 -0.68

Chile peso 810.5 -0.12

Colombia peso 3805.33 0.74

Peru sol 4.137 -0.56

Argentina peso (interbank) 98.7300 -0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) 183 2.19

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Shreyashi Sanyal and Lisa Pauline

Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita

Choy)

