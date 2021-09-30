Hawkish central banks keep currencies afloat

nearly 11 months against the euro after a 75 basis points hike

The Czech crown looked to post its best session in

Bovespa index – the most among Latam peers – adding to

five-week lows to rise 0.2%, with a 0.3% gain in Brazil’s

MSCI’s index of EM stocks picked up from over

emerging market stocks built on the day’s gains as most Latam

the Czech crown rallying after rate hikes, while an index of

emerging market currencies on Thursday, with Colombia’s peso and

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

to 1.5%. The Mexican peso fell 0.7%, while Colombia’s

currency rallied 0.8% after 25 basis point hikes from

respective central banks of both countries.

The Polish zloty firmed 0.5% against the euro for

its sharpest rise since April after minutes of the central

bank’s last meeting suggested a rate rise might be imminent,

while Russia is seen hiking next month for a sixth time this

year to curb inflation.

Most EM central banks have been on a hiking cycle as a

fragile recovery from the pandemic has fanned inflation, helping

the currencies stay buoyed against a dollar now at one-year

highs.

“As long as EM central banks do not fall behind the curve,

currency pressures should be relatively well contained,

potentially creating some interesting opportunities in local