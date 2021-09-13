Home Entertainment Hawkeye First Trailer With Hailee Steinfeld

Hawkeye First Trailer With Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld understood the Kate Bishop assignment.

Hi, yes, HELLO. I know we are in the midst of freaking out about Shang-Chi, preparing for Eternals, AND watching What If…?, but it’s already time to prepare for the holiday season, aka Hawkeye season.

In case you need a reminder, Hawkeye is set to follow Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he teams up with another well-known archer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is making her MCU debut in this series.


Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel / Disney+

The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and will be directed by Rhys and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

In the comics, Kate Bishop is a skilled archer and member of the Young Avengers, and I can’t stop smiling because she is one of my favorite characters ever.


Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be

Kate fights in the Young Avengers alongside Cassie Lang, Tommy and Billy Maximoff, Eli Bradley, America Chavez, Teddy Altman, and many more. So yes, we’ve already met Cassie, Tommy, and Billy in the MCU, and America Chavez will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. CAN YOU HEAR ME YELLING NOW? 

Anyway, the trailer gives us a look at what Clint has been up to since the Blip and losing Natasha (*pauses to weep*), and it looks like he’s taken a break from his bow and arrow yet again.


Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be

I also need to know where Linda Cardellini is that she’s not on this trip to NYC with her family?!

However, he soon meets Kate, who is running around NYC wearing Clint’s vigilante look from Avengers: Endgame, and she’s apparently a huge Hawkeye fan.


Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be

What a cute little nerd, I cannot.

So, instead of returning to his family right away, Clint spends the holiday season fighting alongside Kate, and their dynamic is already *chef’s kiss*.


Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be

If you’ve read any Kate Bishop comics — and PLEASE do — Hailee already has Kate’s personality down perfectly.

Besides, Clint and Kate, we also get a glimpse Vera Farmiga’s character and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo.


Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be

In the comics, Maya is the adoptive daughter of Kingpin and she’s often in comics alongside Daredevil. Maya is also deaf, as is Alaqua in real life, so her casting is honestly flawless and I’m so excited to see her kick butt as Echo.

Now, I know what you are thinking, “But Nora, we didn’t see Florence Pugh as Yelena in this trailer.” I know, I know. But listen, it’s probably for the best because I would literally be typing this from my floor right now.

Oh, also, Hawkeye features a STEVE ROGERS MUSICAL?!?!! Like, how do I get tickets to that?!

Alright, I think that’s everything for right now. If you need me, I’ll be periodically saying to myself, “Kate Bishop is in the MCU” for the rest of the day.

Be sure to check out Hawkeye when it starts streaming on Nov. 24 on Disney+.

