Hattie Asks Idina Out On A Date — Watch – Hollywood Life

Hattie goes for what she wants and asks Idina out on a date in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 17 episode of ‘Twenties.’ However, Idina doesn’t agree right away.

Hattie and Idina’s relationship takes a step in a new direction in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 17 episode of Twenties. Idina asks what happened between Hattie and Ida B. the other night. “I told her I wasn’t going to keep on being her little plaything. I also told her that I needed a break,” Hattie says.

Idina replies, “Good for you.” Hattie adds, “Honestly, I feel good. I was a little sad. I feel like I’m getting back to the old me.” Hattie doesn’t waste any time asking Idina to go out with her.

Hattie explains that ever since Idina gave her a whole speech about not judging a book by its cover, she’s wanted to get to know Idina. She wants to learn more about Idina in “a deeper way, in a more intimate way.”

Idina doesn’t just want to be a rebound. Idina makes Hattie work for it, and Hattie doesn’t mind that. “I’m not just a toy you can pick up and play with because you got tired of your old one,” Idina says.

Eventually, Idina agrees to go out with Hattie. “Give me a chance,” Hattie says to Idina. Idina just can’t resist.

The synopsis for the November 17 episode reads: “Nia gets an unexpected visit from her sister, Vanessa. Hattie decides to take her relationship with Idina to new levels and finds herself couch-surfing once again. Chuck explores his sexuality, while Marie considers advice from Vanessa.”

Twenties stars Jojo T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin. Recurring guest stars include Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeleine Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, and more. Twenties airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her, followed by the new original series Twenties After-Show With B. Scott.