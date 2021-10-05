Hash rate and difficulty rebound shows miners have recovered from China exodus By Cointelegraph

mining operations are on the path to full recovery following the most dramatic short-term disruption in network history earlier this year, and miners are reaping the rewards in revenues.
In its Oct. 4 Week on Chain report, on-chain analytics provider Glassnode reports that Bitcoin hashrate has largely recovered despite 50% of the network’s hashing power going offline in May following China’s crackdown on the sector. Hash rate measures the total computational resources of a Proof-of-Work network.
