Hash rate and difficulty rebound shows miners have recovered from China exodus By Cointelegraph

mining operations are on the path to full recovery following the most dramatic short-term disruption in network history earlier this year, and miners are reaping the rewards in revenues.

In its Oct. 4 Week on Chain report, on-chain analytics provider Glassnode reports that Bitcoin hashrate has largely recovered despite 50% of the network’s hashing power going offline in May following China’s crackdown on the sector. Hash rate measures the total computational resources of a Proof-of-Work network.

Bitcoin mining difficulty: Glassnode
Bitcoin mining revenue: Glassnode