Hash rate and difficulty rebound shows miners have recovered from China exodus By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
mining operations are on the path to full recovery following the most dramatic short-term disruption in network history earlier this year, and miners are reaping the rewards in revenues.

In its Monday “Week On-chain” report, on-chain analytics provider Glassnode reports that Bitcoin’s hash rate has largely recovered despite 50% of the network’s hashing power going offline in May following China’s crackdown on the sector. The hash rate measures the total computational resources of a proof-of-work network.

Bitcoin mining difficulty. Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin mining revenue. Source: Glassnode