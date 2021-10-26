Hasbro warns supply chain bottlenecks to hit holiday sales By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming is seen in this illustration photo August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD



(Reuters) -Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday global supply chain disruptions cost it about $100 million in lost toy orders in the third quarter and warned of a further hit during the crucial holiday shopping season.

While demand has surged over the last year, factory shutdowns, a lack of container ships and long port delays have fueled fears of a shortage of toys to put under Christmas trees during the holiday season.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:), whose chief executive officer Brian Goldner died earlier this month, said it expects 2021 revenue to rise 13% to 16%, but supply bottlenecks could affect its ability to achieve the higher end of its forecast.

The company’s net revenue rose to $1.97 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 26, from $1.78 billion a year earlier, and was in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to Refinitiv IBES data.