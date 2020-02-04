Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein's accuser details the meeting of & # 39; Golden Shower...

Harvey Weinstein's accuser details the meeting of & # 39; Golden Shower & # 39; during the trial

Jessica Mann, one of Harvey Weinstein's many accusers, gave him evidence during his current trial on Monday, where he told the court that the Hollywood executive asked him if he had ever had a "golden shower,quot; before urinating on she.

"We were in the shower … and he asked: & # 39; Have you ever had a golden shower? & # 39; and I said & # 39; no & # 39 ;, and then I felt like I was urinating," he said Mann on Monday. "I was shocked by that, it was disgusting. I turned to the corner of the shower and just looked away."

