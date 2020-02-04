Harvey Weinstein's accuser details the meeting of & # 39; Golden Shower & # 39; during the trial

Jessica Mann, one of Harvey Weinstein's many accusers, gave him evidence during his current trial on Monday, where he told the court that the Hollywood executive asked him if he had ever had a "golden shower,quot; before urinating on she.

"We were in the shower … and he asked: & # 39; Have you ever had a golden shower? & # 39; and I said & # 39; no & # 39 ;, and then I felt like I was urinating," he said Mann on Monday. "I was shocked by that, it was disgusting. I turned to the corner of the shower and just looked away."

According to Daily Beast, Mann's testimony was interrupted after she got excited in court while reading an email from May 2014 to a former boyfriend, where she related her interactions with Weinstein.

"Harvey was my father's age and gave me all the validation I needed," Mann wrote in the email. "I think he liked me because somehow I couldn't get caught, and I didn't take anything away from him. I didn't have an agenda other than my own wounds, which developed unconsciously."

"I remember the day I realized that I was controlling my world because I was sexually assaulted, and that story developed where I played with sexual dynamics with people to feel that they would never take advantage of me again," Mann read.

Mann reportedly suffered a panic attack on the stage.