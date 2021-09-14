Hartford to pay $787 million in Boy Scouts sex abuse insurance settlements By Reuters

(Reuters) – Casualty insurance group Hartford said on Tuesday it had entered into a new agreement-in-principle with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and a majority of sexual abuse claimants to pay $787 million, before tax, in settlements.
In exchange for Hartford’s payment, the BSA and its local councils will fully release Hartford from any obligation under policies that were mostly issued in the 1970s, the insurer said.
