Ahead of his ‘Love on Tour’ show in North Carolina, Harry Styles stepped out for a game of golf in Durham.

Harry Styles looked golden in a bright yellow polo t-shirt during a recent game of golf. The English singer, 27, enjoyed some time down amid his second concert tour, “Love on Tour,” in North Carolina on October 11 with hockey players Martin Nečas and Sebastian Aho.

Martin shared a snapshot from Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham on Instagram and aptly captioned the post, “Golden day.” The singer finished his look with bright blue pants and a baseball cap.

Harry is scheduled to take the stage at PNC Arena in Raleigh on the evening of October 12. Sebastian told NHL on Tuesday that on top of being an ace performer, the former One Direction singer is also a good golfer. “It was such a fun day,” he said. “He’s a super nice guy and quite a good golfer as well.”

Martin, who bought tickets with his girlfriend to attend Harry’s October 12 show several months ago, called the singer “humble.” He told NFL, “He’s so famous, I didn’t know what to expect. He’s just a normal guy. He was humble, making jokes and it surprised me. He’s one of the best singers in the world and is also incredibly nice.”

After several COVID-19 delays, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer kicked off his highly-anticipated “Love on Tour” in Las Vegas on September 4. Pegged in support of his acclaimed second studio album Fine Line, the tour will conclude in Los Angeles on November 20.

The commencement of “Love on Tour” came after a whirlwind year for the singer. He received his first Grammy nominations at the 2021 ceremony, garnering recognition in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video categories. Harry took home the win for Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

In December 2020, the pop star graced the cover of Vogue in a dreamy Victorian Gucci dress, resulting in criticism from conservative talk show host Candace Owens and her infamous declaration to “bring back manly men.” In his profile with Variety that same month, Harry addressed the criticism, musing, “To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes.”

“And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like,” the musician continued. “It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”