Harry Styles Reflects On A Great Experience In Eternals

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” she explained. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswalt] and Eros to Kevin [Feige, President of Marvel Studios] a while back. I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years, the same way Eternals influenced us earthlings.”



