Harry Styles Helped A Fan With Baby’s “Gender Reveal”

The fan asked him to do it.
About a week after giving dating advice to an attendee at a show in St. Paul, Harry paused a more recent performance in Nashville to help with a baby’s “gender reveal” at one audience member’s request.
Twitter photos indicated that one attendee and a friend brought posters to the Nashville concert, which read, “I’m having a baby please make it your business,” and “Open these gender results.”
The latter sign featured arrows pointing to a small envelope that Harry did ultimately open on stage, announcing, “[it’s] a little baby girl,” in the rather dramatic sequence that plays out in the video below.
Last year, Emily Ratajowski explained how unimportant the sex assigned at birth of an unborn baby is when sharing she was pregnant.
You can learn more about why “gender reveals” are harmful here.
