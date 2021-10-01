Harry Styles Helped A Fan With Baby’s “Gender Reveal”



@calamity_vol6_ / Via Twitter: @calamity_vol6_



Even though the announcement prompted cheers from the audience, it’s important to remember that “gender reveal” parties are an offensive, outdated tradition since a person’s assigned sex at birth has no bearing on their gender, and reinforces harmful stereotypes. “Gender reveal” parties have also caused massive damage to the environment. Not to mention, in 2019, the person who “invented” gender reveal parties said she regrets having done it.