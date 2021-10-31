Harry Styles Halloween Costume Dorothy Wizard Of Oz

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

I’d follow Harry over the rainbow…

Yup, yesterday Harry Styles kicked off the first of his New York Halloween-themed shows in *style* — as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS

Oh, the sheer power that radiates from these images:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS

He even had a little dog in a basket!!!


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS

And reportedly sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS

This isn’t the first time Harry has crushed it at the Halloween game — remember this Elton John look from 2018?


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

We’ll see what Harry ends up wearing for Harryween par two, an event I am not at all jealous of people going to, no way.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR