Harry Styles Debuts As Eros/Starfox – Hollywood Life

Harry Styles is officially a superhero! The singer makes a grand entrance as Eros (also known as Starfox) in the ‘Eternals’ end-credits scene. Cue the screams! SPOILERS AHEAD!

It’s the moment fans have been hoping would be true: Harry Styles in the MCU. After months of rumors, the 27-year-old made his highly-anticipated debut in Eternals as Eros, who is also known as Starfox. As you would expect when it comes to Harry, he was a total scene-stealer in the end-credits scene.

The end-credits scene begins with Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) aboard their ship. They haven’t heard from their fellow Eternals in a while, and that’s because Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) were snatched up by Arishem the Judge, the leader of the Celestials. Suddenly, they hear someone else on the ship, but it’s not a familiar face.

Pip the Troll shows up and has an announcement to make. He’s here to introduce the “royal prince of Titan.” Pip tells the trio that Starfox is in their midst. Harry steps into the corridor and walks up to the Eternals. He politely introduces himself as Eros, a fellow Eternal. His charisma is undeniable.

Eros flirts with Thena right off the bat. “You are as beautiful as legends say,” Eros says to Thena. He is the god of love, after all! Eros then gets down to business. “Your friends are in big trouble,” Eros tells Thena, Druig, and Makkari. “And we know how to find them.”

Eros is clad in a superhero suit of his own. The chest portion of the suit is silver and gold, with a gold V in the middle. His sleeves are red. The suit fits Harry perfectly.

The key thing you need to know about Eros is that he is Thanos’ brother. Yes, the same Thanos who wiped out half the population with the snap of his finger. Eros isn’t a bad guy, though. In the Marvel comics, he ends up joining the Avengers!

The credits also reveal that the Eternals will be returning in the future, so you can expect to see Harry again in a much bigger capacity. Eternals is now in theaters.