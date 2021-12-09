Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion First Look: Photo – Hollywood Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion First Look: Photo – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion First Look: Photo – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Accio, nostalgia: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are back at Hogwarts in the first look photo for HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special.

Calling all Hogwarts alums: HBO Max released the first look photo for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts ahead of the reunion special’s Jan. 1, 2022 premiere. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint return to the Gryffindor common room in the spellbinding teaser shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“Like they never left,” HBO Max captioned the post.

The streamer announced in November that a retrospective special would be on the way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered in cinemas in November 2001. The special will feature new in-depth interviews and cast conversations about the making-of the beloved franchise.

emma watson, daniel radcliffe, rupert grint
Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint at the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in November 2001 (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Filmmaker Chris Columbus and other notable alums, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, will also appear in the special.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who recently came under fire for anti-trans comments, is not scheduled to appear in the anniversary special, but will reportedly be featured in some capacity via archival footage. The first look photo comes a few days after HBO released the first trailer on Dec. 5.

After HBO Max announced the special, Emma shared throwback photos featuring Daniel, Rupert, and more cast and crew on Instagram and reflected on her unwavering love for her character, Hermione Granger. “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time,” she wrote.

“I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know,” Emma continued. “I am proud not just of what we as a group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path.”

The actress concluded, “Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Wil Wheaton pens down his thoughts about Dave...

Katy Perry Cradles Daisy While Shopping In Beverly...

Jeremy Meeks ‘Excited’ To Shed ‘Hot Felon’ Persona...

‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary Gives Birth To Daughter:...

Everything To Know About Christine Marinoni – Hollywood Life

Nick Cannon Shares One Of The Last Photos...

Joshua Bassett On Tweets Minimizing His Sexual Assault

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Got ‘Quality Time’...

The Reason He Loves That Pete Davidson’s Dating...

Shower Photos – Hollywood Life

Leave a Comment