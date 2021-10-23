Harry Jowsey Apologizes For Calling James Charles Anti-Gay Slur

Why do people think this is OK?

You may or may not know Harry Jowsey — he rose to fame after starring in the Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle.

Well, earlier this week, audio of Harry talking about makeup YouTuber James Charles on his podcast Tap In circulated.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In the episode — which premiered earlier this month — he said, “James Charles is trying to fuck me. You don’t know who he is?” he said to a cohost.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for LiveXLive

“He’s just some faggot,” Harry said, laughing.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for LiveXLive

Everyone knows the F-slur is a derogatory term historically used against gay men. People called him out and expressed their disapointment:

You claim to be an ally and this is how you speak to your straight friends behind closed doors huh? @HarryJowsey


Twitter: @adorejamess

Wow, this sucks, Harry Jowsey was a pretty vocal “ally” to the LGBT community. Guess these influencers are only allies when it benefits them. https://t.co/hOpG1drdlO


Twitter: @onepanem

@eemma_clairee @HarryJowsey Very distasteful of him, it’s very interesting to see how people are so “accepting” online and talk like this when nobody is listening.


Twitter: @arianaxsal

Harry took to Instagram Live to apologize. “The person that I said these things about I did immediately apologize to. I’ve mended things in private,” he said.

“I just wanted to come on here and say that I am extremely embarrassed about myself, my actions, and the fact that I let such a word slip out.”

“So, I just want to say to James, my friend, that I said this word about. I am deeply sorry. We have mended things in private, but I just wanted to come on here and say that to the rest of the LGBTQ+ community that I’m going to take some time to educate myself on this and apologize. This word doesn’t belong in my vocabulary and it shouldn’t be spoken about.”

James Charles has not publicly addressed this controversy, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

