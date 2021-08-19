Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming trip to Vietnam and Singapore will show that the Biden administration is committed to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and that the United States is in the region “to stay,” a senior administration official said.
The official said Harris will continue to work on issues tied to Afghanistan while she is on her Asia trip.
Harris is due in Singapore on Aug. 22. She will be the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam and arrives in the country on Aug. 24 and departs on Aug. 26.
