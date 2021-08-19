Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. commitment to a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris discusses the U.S. Senate’s passage of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, during a meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstei

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming trip to Vietnam and Singapore will show that the Biden administration is committed to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and that the United States is in the region “to stay,” a senior administration official said.

The official said Harris will continue to work on issues tied to Afghanistan while she is on her Asia trip.

Harris is due in Singapore on Aug. 22. She will be the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam and arrives in the country on Aug. 24 and departs on Aug. 26.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR