Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. commitment to a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris discusses the U.S. Senate’s passage of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, during a meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstei



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming trip to Vietnam and Singapore will show that the Biden administration is committed to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and that the United States is in the region “to stay,” a senior administration official said.

The official said Harris will continue to work on issues tied to Afghanistan while she is on her Asia trip.

Harris is due in Singapore on Aug. 22. She will be the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam and arrives in the country on Aug. 24 and departs on Aug. 26.