Harold Hamm purchases $5.17 million in Continental Resources stock

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Harold Hamm of Continental Resources introduces himself at a dinner for business leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
(Reuters) – Shale pioneer Harold Hamm this week purchased $5.17 million worth of stock in Continental Resources (NYSE:), the company he founded, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.
A representative for Continental did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
