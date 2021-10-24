Harmony Hits ATH Price of $.31, Next Stop $.5 By CoinQuora

  • ONE records an all-time high price.
  • Analyst forecast ONE to reach $.5.

Harmony (ONE) takes the crypto world by storm as it reaches its all-time high record. To be specific, the crypto was able to record a 30-day growth rate of over +90% that led ONE to hit the ATH price of $.31. Indeed, this achievement of ONE brings joy to the crypto space, especially its community.

This success of ONE spread like a wildfire in all corners of the crypto world. As a result, analysts and crypto enthusiasts cannot help but predict the bullish future of crypto. This made WSB Crypto Mod, a crypto trader and influencer, react in a tweet post.

The tweet post stated that ONE crypto is one the favorite crypto of WSB Crypto Mod. Furthermore, in the tweet post, it is also said that ONE has the possibility to reach $.4 to $.5. But, of course, this is more likely to happen if crypto continues to attract more investors to the platform.

On the other hand, the crypto market is already regaining its composure from its bearish dip in the past months. Interestingly, the whole market capitalization of the crypto market amounts to over $2.6 trillion with a 24-hour growth rate of +.1%. Truly, this is an event that the crypto world should celebrate.

