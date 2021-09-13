Harmony Announces $300 Million Ecosystem Fund, Rallies by 100% By CoinQuora

Harmony Announces $300 Million Ecosystem Fund, Rallies by 100%



Ecosystem building seems to be becoming a trend in the market as many projects are launching multi-million funds with the goal of encouraging developers and investors to take their projects into the layer-2 ecosystem.

One of the most recent projects to jump on board the trend is Harmony (ONE). The project is a blockchain protocol with a 2-second finality. Aside from this, the project offers cross-chain bridges to layer 1 protocols like BTC, DOT, and BSC.

The project recently announced a $300 million fund aimed at expanding its ecosystem. Through the fund, the platform aims to enable 10 thousand crypto founders, builders, and creatives. After the announcement, the platform’s native token ONE rallied by more than 100%.