Hapag-Lloyd CEO says shipping still in the thick of supply chain disruptions By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Global container liner problems related to post-corona logistics hiccups have intensified in the third quarter and show no sign of letting up, the world’s number five operator, Hapag-Lloyd, said on Thursday.

Chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen told reporters in an online briefing that container usage in August was up 20% year-on-year.

He said port congestion and high spot freight rates, caused by a combination of unexpected demnand recovery and tight shipping space, would continue at least during the rest of 2021 and into the first quarter of next year.