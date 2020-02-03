Hans has a striking AGT: the Champions announcement to make

He is running. Jan! Exclusive glimpse of news from America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions semifinals of the second season, Hans He makes it official: he is looking for first place in AGT. Not only is he running to be the champion, but he's starting things by playing well to judge Heidi klum with a German classic singing "Danke Schoen,quot;.

Klum is clearly excited. But will the contestant bigger than life really just play his accordion and sing the classical melody? Not so fast.

%MINIFYHTML57aa8a8cb8cddfd29c47adca93584dec11% %MINIFYHTML57aa8a8cb8cddfd29c47adca93584dec12%

Click play in the video above to preview the action.

Hans, a contestant in season 13 of America has talentHe has performed his cabaret act before audiences around the world, reaching stages in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom. It is one of the few acts that still appears in the second season of America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions.