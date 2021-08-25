Hannah & Collin Gosselin Head to 1st Day Of School In Matching Cars – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The reality stars looked so grown up and prepared for their first day of junior year, as they drove off to school.

Schools days are upon us! Jon Gosselin shared a photo of two of his kids Hannah and Collin, on their first day of school on Wednesday August 25. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star wished his two 17-year-old children a happy start to their 11th grade year, as they posed in front of matching Ford cars.

Collin put his arm around his sister in the photo. He wore a flannel button-down over a gray t-shirt and a pair of shorts with blue sneakers. Hannah wore a light green tanktop and faded jeans with white sneakers. It was a sweet brother-sister moment, as both teens looked excited for their junior year of high school. “First day of 11th Grade!!!! Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad,” Jon wrote in the caption.

Back in June, Jon spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about Collin and Hannah both getting cars and working summer jobs. “[Hannah] got a car first. Their licenses were like 3 weeks apart. And then Collin got a car, and it was scary teaching them to drive. Lessons to all parents — Teaching their children how to drive,” he said at the time. “I’ve got ‘straight A Hannah,’ and I’ve got ‘Mr. Nascar going into pit row.’” He also revealed that Hannah worked at a restaurant over the summer and his son was doing landscaping work. “I work really hard to make my kids independent,” Jon said.

The photo of his two children going off to school was very sweet. Jon and his ex-wife Kate Kreider divorced in 2009, and she has full custody of his six other children, including twins Mady and Cara, 20, as well as Collin and Hannah’s four other sextuplet siblings Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Leah. In a June interview with HollywoodLife, Jon said he hoped his other children would “knock on [his] door or maybe drop [him] a line or text [him].” He said he remained hopeful that he’d be able to reunite with his estranged kids in the future. Hannah and Collin do keep in touch with their siblings, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife in May.