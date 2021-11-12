Hana Cross’ Denim Mini Skirt & Crop Top At Leonardo DiCaprio Birthday – Hollywood Life

Scott Disick’s rumored new girlfriend, Hana Cross, looked gorgeous in a head-to-toe denim outfit at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party.

Another day, another new model girlfriend for Scott Disick. The 38-year-old has been rumored to be dating 23-year-old model, Hana Cross, and she looked fabulous in West Hollywood on Nov. 11. Hana attended Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party when she put her incredibly toned figure on display in a denim crop top and mini skirt.

Hana, who is actually Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, looked gorgeous when she rocked a skintight sleeveless dark denim crop top featuring a halterneck and corset bodice. The low-cut top had a cutout on her stomach revealing her belly button, and she styled the shirt with a matching mid-rise denim mini skirt. The skirt had two pockets on either side and was extremely short.

Hana accessorized her denim on denim outfit with a pair of mid-calf black leather boots and a rainbow-striped purse. Meanwhile, she kept her brown hair down in natural waves while parted in the middle.

Scott and Hana made their first public outing appearance as a couple when they went out for a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on Nov. 8. For the romantic date night, Hana looked gorgeous in a teal suit featuring a baggy satin blazer which she chose to keep unbuttoned.

Under her blazer, Hana rocked a tiny white cropped tube top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled it with a pair of matching high-waisted teal trousers that were oversized.

Meanwhile, Scott rocked a pair of baggy black cargo pants with black boots, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, and a super puffy green The North Face vest.