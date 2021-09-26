Hamilton Facetime After Emmys And More Celeb Tweets

2.
Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that while he wasn’t at the Emmys in person, his Hamilton cast made sure to FaceTime him to celebrate their win for Outstanding Variety Special:
3.
Shonda Rhimes and so many others celebrated Michaela Coel’s win for I May Destroy You — she took home the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award:
4.
Chris Rock revealed that he has COVID and urged fans to get the vaccine:
5.
Earth, Wind & Fire wanted to know if we remembered that it was the day before the 21st night of September:
6.
Devon Sawa both gave me nostalgia and made me feel approximately 1,000 years old:
7.
Ariana Grande kicked off her first season as a judge on The Voice, and John Legend praised her for her math skills. Ariana only had one person to thank for that — her mom, Joan Grande:
9.
Halsey celebrated their upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live opposite Kim Kardashian as the host:
10.
Taylor Swift signed a bunch of CDs but may have a claw-shaped hand from now on…totally worth it:
13.
Lil Nas X shared a still from a mashup of his song “That’s What I Want” with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U”:
