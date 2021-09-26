Hamilton Facetime After Emmys And More Celeb Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

1.

Holland Taylor shared her appreciation for girlfriend Sarah Paulson’s Emmys look:


Rich Fury / Getty Images

2.

Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that while he wasn’t at the Emmys in person, his Hamilton cast made sure to FaceTime him to celebrate their win for Outstanding Variety Special:

Back in NY working, but the fam called with the news. Grateful for these incredibly talented friends, extraordinary collaborators, and grateful for you.
-LMM #YayHamlet


Twitter: @Lin_Manuel

3.

Shonda Rhimes and so many others celebrated Michaela Coel’s win for I May Destroy You — she took home the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award:


Twitter: @shondarhimes

4.

Chris Rock revealed that he has COVID and urged fans to get the vaccine:

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.


Twitter: @chrisrock

5.

Earth, Wind & Fire wanted to know if we remembered that it was the day before the 21st night of September:


Twitter: @EarthWindFire

6.

Devon Sawa both gave me nostalgia and made me feel approximately 1,000 years old:

If they shot Now and Then today, the girls would be looking back at the 90s. Same time frame.


Twitter: @DevonESawa

7.

Ariana Grande kicked off her first season as a judge on The Voice, and John Legend praised her for her math skills. Ariana only had one person to thank for that — her mom, Joan Grande:


Twitter: @ArianaGrande

9.

Halsey celebrated their upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live opposite Kim Kardashian as the host:


Twitter: @halsey

10.

Taylor Swift signed a bunch of CDs but may have a claw-shaped hand from now on…totally worth it:

It’s true, I signed them all and it’s also true that I may never write the same again, as my hand is now frozen in the permanent shape of a claw. All for you 😘 https://t.co/mnSkHyNCy6


Twitter: @taylorswift13

13.

Lil Nas X shared a still from a mashup of his song “That’s What I Want” with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U”:


Twitter: @LilNasX

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR