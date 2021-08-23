Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TORONTO — Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (“Hamilton ETFs”) is pleased to announce the cash distributions for its ETFs with monthly payouts, all of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the month ended August 31, 2021.

The ex-dividend date for these distributions is anticipated to be August 30, 2021, for all unitholders of record on August 31, 2021. The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about September 13, 2021.