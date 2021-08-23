Hamilton ETFs Announces Monthly Distributions for August 2021

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TORONTO — Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (“Hamilton ETFs”) is pleased to announce the cash distributions for its ETFs with monthly payouts, all of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the month ended August 31, 2021.
The ex-dividend date for these distributions is anticipated to be August 30, 2021, for all unitholders of record on August 31, 2021. The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about September 13, 2021.
ETF Name
Ticker
Regular Cash
Annualized yield (1)
Frequency
Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF
HCA
$0.0800
4.08%
Monthly
Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF
HCAL
$0.1000
5.05%
Monthly
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF
HDIV
$0.1175
8.50%
Monthly
- Calculated using the August 20, 2021 net asset value per unit for each ETF, which is available at www.hamiltonetfs.com.
Distributions will vary from period to period.
About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc.
Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector, with a portfolio management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience. The firm’s specialized investment focus is driven by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm’s most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.
Contacts
Patrick Sommerville, Partner, Head of Business Development, 416-941-9250, psommerville@hamiltonetfs.com
David Kidane, Regional Director, Business Development, 416-941-9681, dkidane@hamiltonetfs.com
Andréanne Dumais, Regional Director, Business Development, 416-941-9996, adumais@hamiltonetfs.com
