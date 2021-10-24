Halyna Hutchins’ Father Doesn’t Hold Alec Baldwin Responsible For Her Death

While the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is mourning her death after she was accidentally killed by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of his upcoming film “Rust,” on Thursday following firing a prop gun, her family members have begun to speak out about the event that took her life and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza. Halyna’s father shared his opinion about who he feels is to blame for his daughter’s untimely death.

According to The Sun, Anatoly Androsovych said Alec is not “responsible” for the tragic incident on Friday.

Anatoly blames the movie crew, who was responsible for handing the actor a loaded gun. “We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief, but I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible; it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns. Anatoly isn’t the only one who has spoken out about Halyna’s passing. Her younger sister, Svetlana Androsovych, has also spoken out about the “negligence” on the film set.

Svetlana said, “How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence. I don’t know where the investigation will lead, but there are so many guesses. God only knows what happened. It’s just so incredibly hard to live through it. The only thing we want right now is to be there with my mum next to Halyna’s husband and their son to make sure he feels our support.”

Anatoly is currently trying to obtain visas for him, his wife, and Svetlana to gain entry into the U.S. to visit and support Halyna’s husband, Matthew, along with her nine-year-old son, Andros. We will continue to keep the Hutchins family in our thoughts at this time.

