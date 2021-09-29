Halsey’s Son Ender Is The “Best Birthday Gift There Is”

And while the “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” singer has a lot to celebrate, like the release of their fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power…
…or the latest collection launch for Halsey’s cosmetics line About-Face.
None of that compares to the “best birthday gift there is,” Halsey’s son Ender Ridley.
Halsey shared adorable, never-before-seen photos of Ender in a colorful onesie, wearing a matching hat.
I couldn’t look at that sweet little face without noticing just how much Ender resembled his mom as a baby. Do you see it?
So we’re glad to see Halsey and their family, healthy and happy!
