Halsey’s Son Ender Is The “Best Birthday Gift There Is”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Today might seem like a typical Wednesday, but it also happens to be Halsey’s 27th birthday!

And while the “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” singer has a lot to celebrate, like the release of their fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

…or the latest collection launch for Halsey’s cosmetics line About-Face.

None of that compares to the “best birthday gift there is,” Halsey’s son Ender Ridley.

Halsey shared adorable, never-before-seen photos of Ender in a colorful onesie, wearing a matching hat.

I couldn’t look at that sweet little face without noticing just how much Ender resembled his mom as a baby. Do you see it?

So we’re glad to see Halsey and their family, healthy and happy!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR