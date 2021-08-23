Halsey Shares Photo Of Them Breastfeeding Baby Ender

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
This weekend, the “Be Kind” singer shared a photo of themself breastfeeding their son, Ender, while he wore an animal-print onesie.
“Welcome to the jungle,” Halsey captioned the photo with a leopard emoji. So cute!
However, this isn’t the first time that Halsey shared a photo of their son getting fed.
In honor of World Breastfeeding Week in early August, Halsey posted a photo of them nursing baby Ender.
“We arrived just in time,” they captioned the post.
Halsey shares Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin and when he was born in July, Halsey gave him a sweet shout-out on Instagram.
“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth,” they wrote. “Powered by love.”
Halsey is an amazing parent! It looks like they found the perfect work-life balance.
