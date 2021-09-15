Halsey On Skipping 2021 Met Gala Because Of Baby

As for the gala, Halsey said their attendance wouldn’t allow adequate time for breastfeeding: “I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful.” They added, “I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me,” after some users criticized her response, saying that her decision to not attend the gala did not equate to working moms trying to make ends meet.