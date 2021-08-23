Halsey Breastfeeds Baby Ender In Mirror Selfie – Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Halsey is loving being a new mom & she posted a new photo of her breastfeeding her 1-month-old baby, Ender.

Halsey, 26, is officially the best mom ever and she proved that when she posted a mirror photo of herself breastfeeding her baby, Ender. In the photo, captioned, “welcome to the jungle,” Halsey looked fabulous in a low-cut black halterneck top while breastfeeding her one-month-old baby. Halsey had her black hair back in a messy bun while wearing a headband a bold, dark black lip. Meanwhile, Ender looked adorable in a leopard print onesie.

What we love about Halsey is that she always keeps it real on social media and lately, she’s been showing off not only her baby but also her post-baby body. The singer posted a photo of her bare belly that was covered in stretch marks and captioned the slideshow of photos, “Well….this is what it look like.”

In the slideshow, Halsey posted a slew of photos, one of which shows off the adorable bedroom of her baby. The room is decorated with a gallery wall full of bright and colorful pictures as well as a banner that says Ender in script. Other photos see Ender wrapped up in a cozy blanket while wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and another of boyfriend Alev Aydin, holding Ender while kissing the baby.

Halsey gave birth to Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend Alev, on July 14, 2021. Since giving birth, Halsey has posted a slew of untouched photos with her baby and one of our favorites was her sitting in the park while wearing a bikini top and breastfeeding Ender. She captioned the photo, “#worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!”