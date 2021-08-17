HaloDAO Partners With TrustToken To Expand Marketplace of Stablecoins By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

HaloDAO Partners With TrustToken To Expand Marketplace of Stablecoins



For the partnership, HaloDAO will add support for TAUD, TCAD, TGBP, and THKD.

Decentralized Finance ecosystem HaloDAO, which focuses on bootstrapping usage for fiat-backed stablecoins, has partnered with regulated stablecoin issuer TrustToken. The strategic partnership will see both businesses working together to expand the marketplace for international stablecoins.

For the collab, HaloDAO will add support for TAUD, TCAD, TGBP, and THKD into its DApp for a planned release in September, this year. It aims to support liquidity between the non-USD stablecoins and cryptocurrency tokens such as ETH and MATIC.

The partnership will provide an option for gamers who earn tokens from Non-Fungible Token gaming to…

