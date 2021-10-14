Halloween Celebrity Costumes, Dressed As Other Celebs

J. Lo dressing up as her then-fiancé’s ex was a power move…
…and here are the actual Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the “Apeshit” video.
2.
Here’s Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj in 2020…
…And here’s the actual Nicki Minaj in the 2011 “Super Bass” music video.
3.
Here’s Harry Styles as Elton John in 2018…
…And here’s the actual Elton John performing at Dodger Stadium in 1975.
4.
Here are Beyoncé and Jay-Z dressed as Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith…
…And here are the actual Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith, the latter at the 1968 Olympics.
5.
Here’s Winnie Harlow dressed as RuPaul in 2018…
6.
Here are Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Cher and Sonny in 2017…
…And here are the actual Cher and Sonny at the 1973 Oscars.
7.
Here’s Rita Ora dressed as Post Malone in 2018…
…And here’s the actual Post Malone with a Bud Light in 2018.
8.
Here are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump…
…And here’s the actual Hilary and Bill Clinton at the first 2016 Presidential debate.
9.
Here are Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2019…
…And here are the actual Mary-Kate and Ashley in 2015.
10.
Here’s Saweetie as all three members of Destiny’s Child in 2020…
…And here are the actual Destiny’s Child in the “Bootylicious” video.
11.
Here’s Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera in 2016…
…And here’s the actual Xtina in the “Dirrty” music video.
12.
Here’s Jason Mamoa as Elvis in 2019…
…And here’s the actual Elvis performing in Hawaii in 1973.
13.
Here’s Jennifer Lopez as Madonna in 2020…
14.
…And here’s the actual Madonna at the 1984 MTV VMAs.
15.
Here’s Stephanie Beatriz as Billie Eilish in 2019…
…And here’s the actual Billie Eilish at Lollapalooza in 2018.
16.
Here are Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan as Katy Perry and left shark in 2015:
…And here’s the actual Katy (and sharks) at the 2015 Super Bowl.
17.
Finally, here’s Miley Cyrus as Lil Kim in 2013…
…And here’s the actual Lil Kim at the 1999 MTV VMAs.
Which looks were your faves? LMK in the comments!
L ove seeing celebs dressed up for Halloween? Did you hear that Tasty has its very own Halloween TV special? Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween premieres Thursday, October 21 only on Peacock. Check it out!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!