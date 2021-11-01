Halloween 2021 — Celebs Dressed As Other Celebs

Kaavia Union Wade as Adele is the clear winner.
2.
Trevor Noah dressed as The Weeknd:
3.
Sofia Carson (and company) dressed up as Harry Styles:
The reference:
4.
Alessia Cara dressed up as Amy Winehouse:
The reference:
5.
Bebe Rexha dressed up as Anna Nicole Smith:
6.
Hailey Bieber dressed up as Britney Spears:
7.
Ciara dressed up as TLC:
The reference:
8.
Anderson .Paak dressed up as Bruno Mars:
9.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Sid and Nancy:
10.
Rihanna dressed up as Gunna:
11.
Anita dressed up as Britney Spears:
The reference:
12.
Megan Stalter dressed up as Jennifer Coolidge:
13.
Kelsea Ballerini dressed up as Guy Fieri:
14.
Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark dressed up as Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie:
The reference:
15.
Winnie Harlow as Grace Jones:
The reference:
16.
Amanda Kloots as Lady Gaga:
The reference:
17.
Olivia Wilde dressed up as Dolly Parton:
The reference:
18.
Last, but not least, Kaavia Wade dressed as Adele: