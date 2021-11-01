Halloween 2021 — Celebs Dressed As Other Celebs

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Kaavia Union Wade as Adele is the clear winner.

1.

Halle Bailey dressed as Janet Jackson:

2.

Trevor Noah dressed as The Weeknd:

3.

Sofia Carson (and company) dressed up as Harry Styles:

The reference:


Anthony Pham / Getty Images

4.

Alessia Cara dressed up as Amy Winehouse:

The reference:


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Bebe Rexha dressed up as Anna Nicole Smith:

6.

Hailey Bieber dressed up as Britney Spears:

7.

Ciara dressed up as TLC:

The reference:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

8.

Anderson .Paak dressed up as Bruno Mars:

9.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Sid and Nancy:

10.

Rihanna dressed up as Gunna:

11.

Anita dressed up as Britney Spears:

The reference:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

12.

Megan Stalter dressed up as Jennifer Coolidge:

13.

Kelsea Ballerini dressed up as Guy Fieri:

14.

Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark dressed up as Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie:

The reference:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

15.

Winnie Harlow as Grace Jones:

The reference:


Harry Herd / Redferns via Getty Images

16.

Amanda Kloots as Lady Gaga:

The reference:


Karwai Tang / Getty Images

17.

Olivia Wilde dressed up as Dolly Parton:

The reference:


C Flanigan / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Last, but not least, Kaavia Wade dressed as Adele:

