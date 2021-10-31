Okay, Ariana Grande did not have to go that hard.
2.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
3.
Doja Cat as Ms. Bellum from The Power Puff Girls.
4.
Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo.
5.
Lizzo as Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, from The Mandalorian.
6.
Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears:
7.
Idris Elba as a vampire:
8.
Saweetie as Halle Berry’s Catwoman:
9.
Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz:
10.
Megan Thee Stallion as Cruella de Vil:
12.
Chloe Bailey as Lola from Shark Tale:
13.
Mindy Kaling as a strawberry:
14.
Victoria Justice as a skeleton:
15.
Cole Sprouse as Eren from Attack on Titan:
16.
Cardi B as Morticia Addams:
17.
Janelle Monáe as The Grinch:
18.
Justin Bieber as a bear:
19.
Camila Cabello as a sugar skull:
20.
Yara Shahidi as Aaliyah:
21.
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall as Marge Simpson:
22.
Bebe Rexha as Anna Nicole Smith:
23.
Charli D’Amelio as Alice in Wonderland:
24.
Kendall Jenner as the martian girl from Mars Attacks!
25.
Finally, Ariana Grande as The Creature from Creature from the Black Lagoon.
Which looks were your faves? LMK in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!