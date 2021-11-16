Halle Berry’s Son “Married” Her And BF Van Hunt

Way too much “aw” for one post.

Halle Berry has been dating musician Van Hunt since September of 2020.


And Halle’s eight-year-old son, Maceo, approves.

While promoting her directorial debut, Bruised (out on Netflix on Nov. 17), Halle told ET that her son had already “married” her and Van.


Asked if they wanted to make things “official,” Halle replied that she’d “love to,” before remembering that, according to Maceo, “it is official.”


“Oh right, that’s right, her son,” Van said, adding, “Somebody married us.”


Van also had only the most complimentary, supportive things to say about Halle making her directorial debut with Bruised, which also stars Halle as a former MMA star fighting for redemption.

Congrats, you crazy kids.

